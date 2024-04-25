Mrunal Thakur is advising women and revealing some daunting things she has faced. The Sita Raman star recently said that she has gone through some very dark days, and there were times when she did not want to wake up. Not just that, she opened up about the constantly changing beauty standards, the duality of social media, and how body shaming has taken a toll on her. Thakur has spoken about the price of fame in a highly emotional and raw conversation.

Thakur is a star on the rise. After conquering the TV world, she moved on to the world of Bollywood and Tollywood, and with big breakthrough hits like Sita Raman, she has established her mettle in acting. But fame comes with its own set of cons, and Mrunal has borne the brunt of it. She opened up about the body shaming she has faced and how life on social media feels so different.

In an interview with a popular internet podcast, Mrunal discussed the tendency for people to act as though everything is flawless on the internet. She said, “There were days where I didn’t want to wake you. I didn’t want to get out of my bed, but I did, not for others, but for myself. I’m feeling low one day, two days, three days, weeks, months, but nobody’s going to care except your family. So I feel like it’s so important to remind ourselves that if there are bad days, there will be good days. So that was just like proof, there are days, and it’s normal for you to feel not okay,”

Thakur has often been trolled and body shamed, which has affected her, but she opens up about how she deals with it. Mrunal said, “I’m going to change that beauty standard by flaunting my curves. Earlier, I was afraid of wearing anything body-hugging. But now, I’m like, ‘Body-hugging? Bring it on. And crop tops? Bring it on. Why do we need Kardashians to set the beauty standards? Every Indian woman walking on the streets, they’re so curvaceous, they’re so beautiful.”

There has been much conversation about her relationships, and she finally gave her two cents on it. Mrunal also lauded actress Mona Singh’s sentiment about freezing her eggs and said, “Relationships—I know it’s tough, but that’s why you need the right partner who understands the nature of your job. Freezing the eggs—yes, I’m also considering that.”

Mrunal has achieved critical acclaim and was recently seen opposite Vijay Deverkonda in The Family Star. She has a jam-packed release schedule and will star in some of the biggest movies, like Vishwambhara, RC16, Game Changer, and more!

