After ruling Television for years, Mrunal Thakur forayed into movies to take the big screen by storm. After appearing in a couple of movies, she gained doubled recognition with Hrithik Roshan starrer Super 30. Later, she starred in films like Batla House, Jersey, Pippa, and others. She has also been in pivotal parts of South films like Sita Ramam, Hi Nanna, and others.

Since morning, the actress has been making headlines for some shocking revelations she made during her latest interview. Recently, the actress sat for an interview where she was asked about not doing more of Hindi romantic movies, responding to which she stated that she’s tired of proving herself to the filmmakers.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, when Mrunal Thakur was asked if she would work in Hindi romantic movies, she said, “I don’t know, I am not popular enough to get a love story yet. Am I wrong? I have to be popular to get a love story, no? There are a lot of films being offered to me, but definitely not romantic movies. I would love to do that. I don’t know yaar, I am just tired of proving to filmmakers now. I just want it to happen organically, I am done asking them.”

Now, a Redditor has shared the same clip from the interview on the platform, and netizens are expressing their disappointment with Hindi filmmakers. Mrunal Thakur’s statement has angered social media users, and here’s what they have to say.

A user commented on the video, “I was surprised when I found out Mrunal was not that popular in B-Wood. Her roles in Sita Ramam and Hi Nanna were truly exceptional, she looked truly majestic in both with the acting chops to back it up.” Another said, “Good for her. The biased people in Bollywood will actively try to sideline her, like they do to all talented non-nepos. Her roles in Telugu have been amazing. She should focus in Telugu and Tamil more. She’s getting widespread appreciation from all south Indian movie audience, for SitaRamam and now, Hi Nanna.”

A third one wrote, “It hits when she says such bolu , we have shit load of actresses here like sara, ananya and janhavi batch keep getting work but she doesn’t. Glad she is doing good stuff in South like hi nana and Sita ramam.”

“Mrunal is going to be a superstar in Telugu and Tamil. There’s just no way that she doesn’t. She’s given 2 back to back brilliant performances and hits in Telugu cinema and that too love stories. There are too many gangs in Bollywood that will prevent her from ascending to the top,” read another comment.

Well, what are your thoughts on Mrunal Thakur’s statement about Hindi movie filmmakers? Do let us know.

