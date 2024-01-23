From past some time, Ananya Panday’s love life has been the talk of the town as the actress is rumored to be dating Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur. For the unversed, the dating rumors began making headlines after she appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 with Vijay Deverakonda, and Karan Johar had asked him what was brewing between her and Aditya. While she didn’t divulge many details, the rumors got stronger when they dashed off on a secret vacation, and their pictures went viral.

Well, that wasn’t the only time! Even during New Year, Aditya and Ananya were once again snapped by onlookers while they were on vacation. Once again, their photos and videos from their secret vacation surfaced on the web, and one of the viral clips saw Kapur being a doting boyfriend and holding his ladylove’s handbag as they took a stroll on the streets.

Now, in the latest interview, Ananya Panday has finally reacted to her viral and leaked photos from their vacation. The Dream Girl 2 actress spilled the beans on her personal life and said that she’s often being understood by many. Discussing her personal life, Panday told News18, “I can’t say it bothers me. As actors, we signed up for it. It’s going to happen and people are going to be curious. But it’s up to us to draw the line to protect what’s important as much as we can and that’s what I try to do. I can’t get upset about it because it’s a part of my profession. I can only control whatever is in my power.”

He further revealed that whenever she tells people that she loves reading, they get shocked. “They tell me, ‘You read?’ But I love it.” She further recalled that during the shoot of ‘Gehraiyaan‘, she used to read on set and director Shakun Batra used to start laughing and asking her, if she was actually reading.

Early last year, a media report had stated that Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are very much in love, and their families have already approved of it. Since they want to take it slow and are in no rush, they will take time to take their relationship to the next level.

On the work front, Ananya Panday received accolades for her performance as Ahana Singh in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, where she’s seen alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Ananya Panday’s take on her personal life? Do let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Koffee With Karan Season 8 Episode 3: Sara Ali Khan Breaking Silence On Box Office Failures To Ananya Panday Exposing Her Ongoing ‘Aashiqui’- 5 Must-Watch Highlights!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News