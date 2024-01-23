The box office calendar in April was beaming with two big releases – Jr NTR’s pan India film Devara, which is marking Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s debut in the south, and Akshay Kumar – Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar which was said to be the costliest action film in India.

Both the films were set to release five days apart, with the RRR actor’s biggie locking on April 5 and Akshay Kumar’s action extravaganza locking on April 10. However, recently, Ajay Devgn announced Maidaan on April 10, locking horns with Akshay Kumar on Eid.

After the clash announcement, a report by tracktotollywood suggests that Jr NTR’s pre-Eid release Devara has been pushed indefinitely. While the two Bollywood films will lock horns, this South Indian biggie will take its sweet time before it arrives in the theaters.

However, rather than the big Eid clash, there are two major reasons for this postponement. A. Around 40 days of shooting are still pending, and after the shoot is completed, the team requires an ample amount for the post-production work.

B. The team is not very eager to release the film during the time of elections. Moreover, the antagonist, Saif Ali Khan, has undergone surgery, which requires him to take complete rest. As a result of which, the shoot will have to wait for the Omkara actor to resume work.

Adding up all the reasons, the film currently seems far from ready to release on time on April 5. However, we have to wait for any official announcement to believe the news. Just in case Devara moves to some other date, Vijay Deverakonda‘s Family Star, Ram Pothineni’s Double Ismart, and other medium-budget films are ready to hatch the opportunity.

Devara: Part 1 is a Telugu language drama starring Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead and Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. Helmed by Koratala Siva, the teaser of the film has been dropped and received with much applause.

