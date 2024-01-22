Ever since Teja Sajja starrer ‘HanuMan’ hit the big screens, it’s been taking box office by storm. Helmed by Prashanth Varma, the film received massive praise from one and all since its release. Co-starring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer, and Vinay Rai, Varma’s superhero has been going strong at the box office, so much so that the makers had promised to donate a small amount from their collection to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Staying true to their promise, they have indeed donated a staggering amount.

For the unversed, the makers of Teja Sajja starrer had promised to donate Rs 5 for every ticket sold at the box office. Now, in the latest Tweet, they have revealed that they have donated Rs 2.66 crore to the making of the Holy Temple, which was inaugurated this afternoon. Scroll down for details.

Taking to Twitter, the official social media page of Primeshow Entertainment Tweeted, “#HANUMAN for SHREE RAM. As announced, Team HanuMan is going to donate a grand sum of ₹2,66,41,055 for 53,28,211 tickets sold so far for Ayodhya Ram Mandir.” Recently, the film crossed the 150 crore mark at the ticket windows globally and has also witnessed maximum occupancy at domestic and international theatres even in its second week.

As per the latest media reports, ‘HanuMan’ donated a cheque of ₹14,85,810 from the 2,97,162 tickets sold during the film’s premieres. And now, they will contribute ₹2,66,41,055 from the 53,28,211 tickets sold.

#HANUMAN for SHREE RAM ✨ As announced, Team HanuMan is going to donate a grand sum of ₹2,66,41,055 for 53,28,211 tickets sold so far for Ayodhya Ram Mandir 🤩🙏 – https://t.co/EDNd4iyn3b A @PrasanthVarma film

🌟ing @tejasajja123#HanuManForShreeRam #HanuManEverywhere… pic.twitter.com/jbWQ5sPhzq — Primeshow Entertainment (@Primeshowtweets) January 21, 2024

Meanwhile, this afternoon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The historic event was witnessed by who’s who from the entertainment, politics, and athletic industries, along with a number of industrialists. Ambani’s whole family was also seen arriving for the prestigious event to seek blessings.

Koimoi also watched, reviewed, and rated ‘HanuMan’ with 3.5 stars. An excerpt from the review read, “Set in the fictional village of Anjanadri, this is a story about how an ordinary pick-pocket from the village Hanumanta (Teja Sajja) gets the superpower of Lord Hanuman to fight against the injustice done by the dictatorship of the classists. It starts with the villain Michael’s backstory, who, like many of us as a kid, believed in the superpowers and tried to be a superhero doing some crazy things.”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on ‘HanuMan’ makers’ noble move? Do let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Ramayan’s Hanuman Dara Singh Was One Of The Highest-Paid B-Grade Actors In Bollywood – Here’s How Much He Earned Doing 16 Films With Mumtaaz!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News