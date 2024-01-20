Guntur Kaaram's Negativity Pushes Trivikram Srinivas To Take A Sabbatical Amidst Wild Rumors Of Him Collaborating With Atlee & Pawan Kalyan Next

A lot is being said about Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram falling like a mansion dilapidating in a jiffy. While people agreed that the superstar has tried way too hard and outshines in a film that is too weak, Trivikram Srinivas has been getting all the blame for ruining and wasting a talent for such a weak script.

Earlier producer Naga Vamsi came in defense of the director, saying it is Trivkiram who has made Mahesh Babu shine in the film. Now, rumors around the film are way too strange and weird, apart from being extreme.

A set of reports say that all the negativity around the film has hit the director hard, who is ready to take a sabbatical and has gone for a spiritual detox. However, another set of reports suggests that he has moved on to his next film, which stars Pawan Kalyan and might be produced by Atlee.

Guntur Kaaram has almost wrapped its run at the box office in a week, and now there is too little hope for it to shine on the Republic Day weekend. Mahesh Babu escaped from this crisis way too swiftly, and audiences pointed fingers at Trivikram Srinivas since he was the captain of the ship. The duo collaborated on two films earlier – Athadu and Khaleja, both of them superhits.

So, obviously, it was expected the drama film would work like a charm, which it clearly did not. This might be the second disaster for the director in his career after the 2018 Agnyathavaasi starring Pawan Kalyan tanked. However, he immediately coped and was saved from sinking since he had Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, starring Jr NTR, waiting around the corner.

The main problem with Guntur Kaaram tanking is the timing. Currently, Trivikram Srinivas has no big project with no big star planned. He has a project with Allu Arjun, which will not start anytime soon. At least not before Pushpa; that means he has to wait for two years.

Indeed, it’s too long a wait. Meanwhile, he has another plan starring Nani, which might go on floors soon if the rumors about the sabbatical aren’t true.

