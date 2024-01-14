Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas’ film Guntur Kaaram opened at almost 41 crore in India. Defying all the assumptions and ditching all the negative criticism, the opening numbers sailed and how. Interestingly, on the first day itself, the actor-director duo made a record for themselves.

Before the action drama, which also stars Sreeleela, Ramya Krishnan, and others, Trivikram Srinivas collaborated with Mahesh Babu twice. They first came together in 2005 with Athadu.

After Athadu, Trivikram Srinivas and Mahesh Babu collaborated for Khaleja in 2010. After 14 years, they have come together for the action drama Guntur Kaaram, which registered a collection of 41 crore on day 1 and is expected to collect almost 13 – 15 crore on day 2.

Athadu Lifetime Collection

Athadu, also starring Prakash Raj and Trisha Krishnan, was made on a budget of almost 12 crore. The film musical action film collected almost 25 crore at the box office. If the inflation-adjusted cost is considered, then the film at present would have collected almost 125 – 130 crore.

Khaleja Lifetime Collection

While Athadu was a roaring success, Khaleja was a hit. The film stars Anushka Shetty and Mahesh Babu. Mounted on a budget of 7 – 8 crore, it collected almost 12 crore in India. The opening day collection of the film was almost 1.5 crore. Guntur Kaaram has registered almost 27 times the opening of Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas’s last film together.

Combined Lifetime Collection

Trivikram and Mahesh Babu together have collected 37 crore with Athadu and Khaleja. Their third film together, Guntur Kaaram, with a 41 crore opening day collection, has surpassed even the combined lifetime collection of both their previous films.

Guntur Kaaram Worldwide Box Office Collection

The film has opened up to 94 crore worldwide, and while it missed hitting the 100 crore mark, it has definitely claimed the spot for the biggest opening for SSMB. The film is facing a triple clash with Vijay Sethupathi – Katrina Kaif‘s Merry Christmas and Teja Sajja’s Hanuman.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

