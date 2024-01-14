After bringing in 2.30 crore on its opening day, Merry Christmas saw an increase in numbers on Saturday, with 3.40 crore being collected. The growth is there, though a little less than 50%. Ideally, anything over 3.50 crore would have had a better ring to it, and that would also have set an added momentum for the film.

Nonetheless, the good part is that the film is not flat, and there is growth. Since the only competition for Sriram Raghavan’s suspense thriller is Hanuman, and that’s also playing with similar numbers, both films have ample space to keep growing and bring in their own audience.

No one is cutting into each other’s business, and there is no threat from Dunki, Salaar, or any other Hollywood release either. Meanwhile, the Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi starrer has now crossed the 5 crore mark and currently stands at 5.70 crore.

It would need the momentum to continue so that the weekend can be in a double-digit score with the 10 crore mark being crossed. It could well be touch and go, and post that it would all boil down to whether Monday sustains well, with over 2 crore coming in.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

