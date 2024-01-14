Guntur Kaaram Box Office Day 2 (Early Trends): It's A Crash! Drops Almost 75%, Mahesh Babu's Film Is Already On A Slippery Slope!

Guntur Kaaram box office day 2 went down as expected & it’s a shocker for Mahesh Babu fans. The film opened to huge numbers, but the reviews weren’t really in favor of the film, and the writing was on the wall. The disastrous drop on its second day would be labeled as a ‘crash,’ but is there any hope for the film? Let’s analyse!

Amidst the multiple Sankranthi 2024 releases, this one was the biggest owing to the reunion of Mahesh Babu & Trivikram Srinivas, with the genre SSMB fans love to watch him in. Also, with the magnanimous success of films like the KGF franchise & Pushpa, makers went into overdrive to produce more films on a similar template.

The problem with Guntur Kaaram is that it offers nothing new in terms of drama, action, or comedy. Clocking at almost 2 hours 45 minutes of run-time, the film drags, and because it went through reshoots, many scenes come across as half-baked.

An abomination for SSMB!

A combination of all of the above things has resulted in the film dropping by almost 75% on day 2. This is an abomination for Mahesh Babu & things aren’t looking any well from here. Starting its run with 94 crores, Guntur Kaaram managed to collect in the range of 24-25 crores (worldwide gross) on day 2.

It’s a slippery slope from here!

This is a huge 74.47% drop as compared to day 1. This will take the film’s worldwide total in the range of 118-119 crores. As far as India’s total (net) is concerned, it has dropped to 13-14 crores on its second day from the 42 crores on the opening day. All India’s total would be in the range of 55-56 crores after two days.

Why, Mahesh Babu, why?

While talking about the regressive nature of the film, our in-house reviewer Umesh Punwani, in his Guntur Kaaram movie review, wrote, “In a scene, a character greets Mahesh Babu by saying ‘Namaste’ to which he replies, “You & your stupid Hindi greetings.” This was unnecessary and uncalled for, especially after he declared Ranbir Kapoor as the best actor in the country. In another scene, Mahesh Babu’s Ramana, amidst a conversation in front of Sreeleela’s Ammu, says, “They (girls) barely have flesh on them these days.” I thought she’d give him back for saying this, but she got up and started dancing to showcase her ‘fleshy’ body & said, “(I am an) updated piece.”

A fight sequence in which Ramana gets beaten up by ladies ends with him showcasing his power & giving them a pan, saying, “Get down to the cooking… Biryani should be yummy.” Such things are passed as casual sexism in 2023.

Must Read: Merry Christmas Box Office Collection Day 2 (Early Trends): Despite Positive Word-Of-Mouth, Sriram Raghavan’s Film Is Getting Sandwiched Amid Hanuman & Other Releases?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News