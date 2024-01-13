Merry Christmas, directed by Sriram Raghavan, has received highly positive reviews. The film stars Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, but the only factor that the team seemingly didn’t work on was pre-release buzz. And it now seems to be showing in collections amid multiple releases. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, the Makar Sankranti festival has marked a huge celebration at the theatre screens with multiple releases. Katrina Kaif could be a crowd-puller, but options like Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki are still adding footfalls. Vijay Sethupathi was expected to attract South audiences, but competitors like Guntur Kaaram, Hanuman, and Ayalaan are making that challenging as well.

Merry Christmas Box Office Collection

Sriram Raghavan directorial was very low on buzz ahead of release. And this is why the growth at the ticket windows is majorly dependent on word-of-mouth. On day 1, Merry Christmas brought earnings on expected lines as it added 2.58 crores to the kitty across all languages.

With the weekend arriving, there were expectations that the footfalls would get better on Saturday and Sunday, especially during the evening and night shows. And well, that has happened but in a restricted manner.

Merry Christmas Day 2 Early Estimates

As per the early trends flowing in, Merry Christmas made box office collections in the range of 3.65-3.80 crores across all languages on day 2. But the major contribution once again has been by the Hindi belt (2.30 crores).

The overall total of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi’s film will now land somewhere between 6.23-6.38 crores net across all languages.

Despite the positive reviews, it looks like Merry Christmas is somewhere getting sandwiched amid the other competitors at the box office.

More about Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas is based on Frédéric Dard’s French novel Le Monte-charge (Bird In A Cage). The film also stars Gayathrie, Radhika Apte, Ashwini Kalsekar, Sanjay Kapur, and Vinay Pathak, among others, in pivotal roles.

Katrina Kaif plays the leading role of Maria Kumar in the mystery thriller. Her husband, Vicky Kaushal, was extremely proud of her acting skills. He penned a heartfelt note on Instagram, calling it her “best work till date.”

Vicky Kaushal also praised the leading actor Vijay Sethupathi (Albert Ramesh) and said it was “pure joy” to watch him bring his character alive.

