Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez starrer Fateh is the first Bollywood release of 2025. It arrived in theatres with Ram Charan‘s Game Changer, which is also enjoying good footfalls in the Hindi belt. The competition definitely affected the action thriller, which suffered a massive drop on Monday. Scroll below for day 4 box office update!

Suffers huge fall on Monday

Fateh made a decent start at the box office, earning 2.61 crores. It opened to mixed word-of-mouth, but the action thriller remained on similar lines on the remaining days of the opening weekend. Sonu Sood’s directorial crashed on the first Monday as it made estimated collections of 1.50 crores*.

The box office collections should have been higher, given there was a partial holiday across the country due to Lohri. But that was not the case as Fateh witnessed a huge drop of 63% compared to 4.13 crores earned on Sunday.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 2.61 crores

Day 2: 3.97 crores

Day 3: 4.13 crores

Day 4: 1.50 crores (estimates)

Total: 12.21 crores*

Fateh vs Merry Christmas (4-Day Total)

In 2024, Vijay Sethupathi and Katrina Kaif arrived with Merry Christmas on January 12. It remained on similar lines as Sonu Sood’s film, witnessing its first big drop on Monday. Here’s a day-wise comparison:

Fateh vs Merry Christmas

Day 1: 2.61 crores VS 2.30 crores

Day 2: 3.97 crores VS 3.40 crores

Day 3: 4.13 crores VS 3.50 crores

Day 4: 1.50 crores* VS 1.45 crores

Total: 12.21 crores* VS 10.65 crores

Sonu Sood’s action thriller is so far more successful than Merry Christmas. It is now to be seen how the film fairs amid the mid-week blues.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

