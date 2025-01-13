Game Changer: Ram Charan Starrer Wins Little Hearts As Delhi State President Virendraa Sachdeva Organizes Special Screening For “God's Special Angels”

Delhi State President Virendraa Sachdeva organized a special screening of Ram Charan’s Game Changer for young kids on his birthday. He also took to X (formerly Twitter) to share glimpses of the heartwarming theatrical experience.

Sachdeva shared the photos alongside a heartfelt caption that reads, “I celebrated my birthday by taking God’s special angels to watch @ramcharan and @advani_kiara’s movie Game Changer. The joy in their smiles and their excitement of watching a film on the big screen is a moment I will always cherish.”

Celebrated my birthday by taking god’s special angels to watch @ramcharan and @advani_kiara ’s movie Game Changer. The joy in their smiles and their excitement of watching a film on the big screen is a moment I will always cherish. pic.twitter.com/oeOTfmjJC4 — Virendraa Sachdeva (@Virend_Sachdeva) January 12, 2025

Superstar Ram Charan started 2025 on a super positive note with the success of Game Changer. The political actioner, directed by acclaimed director S Shankar, has received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike. Game Changer showcases Ram Charan in a powerful avatar. The movie has a captivating storyline and dynamic action sequences and carries themes of courage and perseverance.

It has already garnered significant attention from the masses for its intriguing storyline, power-packed action sequences, impactful dialogues, production value, and strong performances by the star cast. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Dil Raju Productions, and Zee Studios, Game Changer has hit the theatres in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

