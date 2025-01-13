As our regular readers know, we have been closely following Tamil actor Ajith Kumar’s participation in the 2025 Dubai 24H endurance race. Despite facing an accident during a practice session, Ajith secured an impressive third-place podium finish. The Dubai 24H is not just a test of speed but also of strategy, strength, and endurance, showcasing high-performance touring cars in a grueling 24-hour race. Held at the Dubai Autodrome, the event highlights its participants’ physical and mental resilience.

Ajith Kumar Racing, a team owned and named after Ajith, not only secured 3rd place in the competitive 991 category but also received the prestigious Spirit of the Race award in the GT4 category. Tamil film star R. Madhavan, who was present at the event, praised Ajith’s performance. On X.com, Madhavan shared a picture of them with the caption, “So so proud… what a man. The one and only. Ajith Kumar.”

So so proud.. what a man. The one and only. Ajith Kumar 🫡🫡🫡👍🏻🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳😘😘 pic.twitter.com/gSDyndHv4e — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) January 12, 2025

Ajith Kumar received praise not only from R. Madhavan but also from Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister. Udhayanidhi, who is also the Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development of Tamil Nadu, is a fellow actor. In addition, Annamalai, the president of BJP in Tamil Nadu, and superstar Kamal Haasan also congratulated Ajith Kumar, as reported by the Economic Times.

