Ajith Kumar is widely celebrated for his stellar performances on the silver screen. However, many fans also know him as a passionate car racing enthusiast. Currently in Dubai for the 24H Dubai 2025 race, Ajith recently made headlines for an incident during a practice session. A race car he was driving met with a crash, but fortunately, Ajith emerged unscathed, escaping the accident without any injuries.

Did you know that Ajith owns a racing team? Yes, he does! It’s called Ajith Kumar Racing. Not only is he the team owner, but he’s also a racer himself. In the upcoming race, he will be competing alongside his team members, including Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux, and Cameron McLeod.

Ajith Kumar’s racing team has shared a video clip of the incident on social media:

Today marked the first practice session for the 24H Dubai 2025. This race is the team’s debut in competitive racing. Kumar’s team is supported by Bas Koeten Racing as their technical and logistical partner.

In Ajith Kumar’s film career, his latest movie Vidaamuyarchi was previously set to release in theaters on January 10, 2025. However, Lyca Productions recently announced that the release has been postponed. Directed and written by Magizh Thirumeni, the film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Arun Vijay. Additionally, Ajith’s upcoming movie Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, is also expected to hit screens later this year.

