Ajith Kumar is all set to release two movies this year: Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly. While the release of Vidaamuyarchi has been postponed, the makers of Good Bad Ugly announced its release date.

Adhik Ravichandran directs the movie. The team recently announced that it will be released in theaters on April 10, 2025. They made the announcement on social media, sharing a new look of Ajith Kumar from the film.

The new poster of Good Bad Ugly was shared online. The makers added a caption to the poster: “Maamey… Date locked for VERA LEVEL ENTERTAINMENT! #GoodBadUgly is coming to the BIG SCREENS on April 10, 2025.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mythri Movie Makers (@mythriofficial)

The film was initially planned for a Pongal release. But the release was postponed because of pending work. Now, the film will be released in the summer of 2025. It is expected to be an action-comedy.

Even his Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, was initially supposed to be released first this year. The movie is about a man whose wife gets kidnapped during a vacation. The story shows how he fights to rescue her.

Ajith Kumar plays the lead role in Vidaamuyarchi. Trisha Krishnan plays the female lead. The cast also includes Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra in essential roles.

Ajith Kumar was recently seen at Chennai airport. He returned with his family after celebrating the New Year and his daughter Anoushka’s birthday in Singapore. After returning, he said goodbye to his family and left for Dubai to participate in the annual Dubai 24 Hours Race.

Fans are excited for Ajith Kumar’s upcoming movies. Both films are expected to entertain audiences.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: How Much Was Pawan Kalyan Paid For The Blockbuster Hit Tholiprema?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News