Megastar Chiranjeevi, known for his quirky and fun roles, is collaborating with the Dasara filmmaker Srikanth Odela, and since its official announcement, the buzz around the film has been uncanny. The film is set to be a gangster drama and would feature the megastar in a completely new avatar. Odela confirmed that this film will not have any songs or heroines. The buzz is that Chiranjeevi has charged a massive remuneration for the film.

According to Siasat, Chiranjeevi has allegedly locked in a deal for Rs. 75 crores in remuneration for his upcoming film. If the sources are to be believed, this will be his highest paycheck in his entire career. The sources further suggest that the actor has already been paid a significant portion of his remuneration even before the film’s shooting.

Chiru has not been featured in age-appropriate roles, and fans were missing the charm and grace of their beloved Megastar on screen with this film, which is said to be an action thriller set against the background of the 90s era, going to be highly unique. Sudhakar Cherukuri produces the film, and the music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, known for his mass-elevating and high-octane background score.

This is a massive deal for Srikanth Odela as he is collaborating with the megastar for his third film. In an interview with Hyderabad Times, the director revealed how he roped in Chiranjeevi for the film and mentioned how everything was finalized within just 48 hours. Odela said, “I am a fan only until Chiranjeevi garu walks out of his caravan. Once he does, he becomes a character in my film. I grew up watching Chiranjeevi garu’s films, and I can’t believe I’m working with him. We finalized the script within 48 hours.”

Srikanth Odela is currently working on a project with ‘Natural Star’ Nani titled The Paradise. After collaborating with him in his first film, Dasara, Nani will present the #ChiruOdela film.

