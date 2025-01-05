Sivakarthikeyan has been praised for his heartwarming performance in the biopic film Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in lead roles. His physical transformation for the role was highly appreciated by the audience.

Before starring in Amaran, the actor was seen in a cameo role in Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest of All Time.

Vjay passes a gun to Sivakarthikeyan in the scene and the dialogue “Thupppaki-ah pudinga Siva! became a huge pop-culture hit. Thalapathy Vijay would soon be quitting films and pursuing his political career; meanwhile, the audiences believe that this scene symbolically meant Vijay has passed on the legacy to Sivakarthikeyan as his successor in Tamil cinema.

The scene continues with Siva replying to him, “Don’t worry, sir, you are going to take on a challenge much more pressing than this. You take care of that; I’ll handle things here.”

Sivakarthikeyan, who addressed this scene in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, said “I did not interpret the scene as Vijay sir passing on the baton (of Kollywood cinema) to me at all. If I’d thought of it that way, I would have clarified it before shooting the scene itself!”

“I only look at it this way: This is Vijay sir sharing his love for me, appreciating the work I’ve done in my career so far, and encouraging me to keep at it. I’m incredibly grateful to him for that,” he said.

The Amaran actor added, “Vijay sir’s three-decade journey in his career—the ups and downs, the victories and struggles—has created this immense legacy of his. That belongs to him and entirely him; I cannot replicate that. I have to create my journey in films.”

Sivakarthikeyan would have been seen in SK25 directed by Sudha Kongara. He has an interesting lineup of films. His recent film Amaran is doing well on Netflix.

For more such stories, check out Down South

Must Read: Rishab Shetty Avoids Tagging Rakshit Shetty’s Ex-Rashmika Mandanna In Kirik Party Post, Fans Say “Bro Intentionally Ignored Someone”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News