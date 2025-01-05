The Telangana government led by CM Revanth Reddy took action after a woman died at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad during the premiere of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 The Rule movie on December 4. The government decided not to allow future benefit shows or ticket hikes for any Tollywood movie. But with the important Sankranti season approaching, filmmakers hoped that the Andhra Pradesh government would approve ticket hikes and early shows for big-budget movies like Game Changer.

Finally, the Andhra Pradesh government responded positively to Game Changer, a film starring Ram Charan. The movie will be released on January 10 in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi worldwide in 2D and IMAX formats. The film marks Shankar’s directorial debut in Telugu. According to India Today, the government issued a special order allowing Game Changer a two-week ticket price hike. The price hike will be Rs 135 for single-screen theatres (including GST) and Rs 175 for multiplex theatres (including taxes and GST).

The government also approved multiple showings for the movie. There will be six shows on the release day, starting with one at 4 AM. From January 11 to January 23, five shows per day will be allowed. The government also permitted a 1 AM benefit show with tickets capped at Rs 600.

For the first two weeks, the ticket prices will be:

– Multiplexes: ₹352 per ticket

– Single Screens: ₹282 per ticket

From the third week onward, ticket prices will be reduced to:

– Multiplexes: ₹177 per ticket

– Single Screens: ₹148 per ticket

While Andhra Pradesh has announced the ticket price hike, the focus is now on Telangana.

Game Changer stars Ram Charan in dual roles. He plays K Ram Nandan IAS and Appanna. Kiara Advani and Anjali play the female leads. Other important characters are played by S.J. Suryah, Prakash Raj, Nassar, Samuthirakani, Srikanth, Sushanth, Jayaram, Praveena, Naveen Chandra, Vatsan Chakravarthy, Murali Sharma, Harish Uthaman, Sunil, Subhalekha Sudhakar, Rajeev Kanakala, Priyadarshi Pulikonda and Chaitanya Krishna.

The movie is written by Karthik Subbaraj and directed by Shankar. Sai Madhav Burra penned the dialogues. The film is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations and Zee Studios. S. Thaman composed the music. Tirru worked as the cinematographer, and Shameer Muhammed and Ruben handled the editing.

