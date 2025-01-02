The highly anticipated Tamil film Vidaamuyarchi was scheduled to release on January 10, 2025. Everyone was expecting for the trailer to be launched during the New Year celebrations to amplify the excitement.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, Lyca Productions announced that the film’s release has been postponed. In their statement, the production house cited “unavoidable circumstances” as the reason for the delay but chose not to disclose further details.

Lyca Productions shared the following statement on X.com:

“Due to unavoidable circumstances, our film *Vidaamuyarchi* will not be releasing on Pongal day. We wish all our fans and well-wishers a prosperous year ahead.” The makers have assured that the wait will be worthwhile.

Wishing everyone a Happy New Year 2025! 😇✨ Due to unavoidable circumstances, the release of VIDAAMUYARCHI is postponed from PONGAL! Kindly stay tuned for further updates! The wait will be worth it! 🙏🏻#Vidaamuyarchi #HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/Xxt7sx1AMY — Lyca Productions (@LycaProductions) December 31, 2024

Directed and written by Magizh Thirumeni, the cast includes Ajith Kumar, Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Arun Vijay, and several others. There have been rumors suggesting that the movie is inspired by the 1997 film Breakdown.

According to India Today, there may have been some financial transactional issues that led to the postponement of the release. Another film featuring both Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan, titled Good Bad Ugly, is also set to release this year. It is expected to be an action-packed drama thriller.

