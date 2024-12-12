South Indian stars are always addressed with the titles given by their fans. For example, Rajinikanth is called Thalaivaa, Superstar Rajnikanth, Kamal Haasan is referred to as “Ulaganayagan” (Universal Hero), and Ajith is called Thala. In Tollywood, they are referred to as Superstar, Megastar, Powerstar, Icon Star, and Natural Star—all these titles their fans give.

In the past few months, a chant or slogan has become quite popular in public places. The trend began at a roadside eatery in Tamil Nadu when a group cheered for Ajith with the words “Kadavuley Ajithey” as a chef made kothu parotta. The slogan went viral, and it started causing disturbances in public places.

Ajith Kumar responded to the issue through his publicist, Suresh Chandra. The Vidaamuyarchi actor expressed discomfort with the popular slogan linked to his name. Ajith Kumar previously wrote an open letter to his fans requesting they stop calling him ‘Thala’ or any other nickname. He asked everyone to refer to him simply as Ajith Kumar, Ajith, or AK.

Ajith urged fans to stop chanting the slogan immediately. He requested everyone to focus on hard work and family while following the law. “I am uncomfortable with superlatives or any kind of prefix mentioned alongside my name,” he stated.

The actor added, “I take this opportunity to request all those who indulge in this slogan-shouting practice in public places to stop this immediately and restrain themselves from doing so ever again. Kadavuley Ajithey means God Ajith.

Similarly, Kamal Haasan also declined to use any prefixes before his name. Both actors preferred to be addressed by their actual names without additional titles.

Ajith Kumar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming action thriller, Vidaamuyarchi. Magizh ThiruMagizh Thirumeni directs the film, which stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, and others in prominent roles.

He will also appear in Adhik Ravichandran’s directorial Good Bad Ugly. Trisha might play the female lead in this movie if reports are to be believed. Ajith was recently seen flaunting his new luxury sports car.

