The Malayalam mystery thriller Virunnu, starring Arjun Sarja, is now available on more OTT platforms. After hitting theatres in August 2024, the film got a digital release and has now expanded its reach so that more people can watch it from home. With its growing availability online, Virunnu is making it easier for audiences across the world to catch this suspenseful drama.

When & Where To Watch Virunnu Online If You Are Outside India?

Starting today, May 30, Virunnu is streaming on Simply South, making it available to international audiences. However, viewers in India won’t be able to watch it on Simply South, as the platform only has limited access to overseas regions.

The announcement came through the platform’s official X (formerly Twitter) handle, stating, “#Virunnu, streaming on Simply South from May 30 worldwide, excluding India.” This move opens access to Malayalam cinema fans abroad waiting for the film to arrive digitally.

#Virunnu, streaming on Simply South from May 30 worldwide, excluding India. pic.twitter.com/uUpkFtkBHr — Simply South (@SimplySouthApp) May 28, 2025

Is Virunnu Already Available On Indian OTT Platforms?

Meanwhile, Indian audiences can watch Virunnu on Manorama Max, along with options like JioTV and Jio Hotstar. This means viewers across different regions now have easy access to enjoy the film at their convenience.

What Is Virunnu About?

The movie’s plot revolves around the mysterious death of a businessman named John Kalathil. During the investigation, his wife, Elizabeth, also dies under strange circumstances. Before passing away, she gives an important message to an auto driver, Hemanth, asking him to meet someone named Comrade Balettan. Hemanth follows her last words and begins a journey to uncover the truth behind both deaths.

Directed by Kannan Thamarakkulam and written by Dinesh Pallath, the film features a talented cast including Arjun Sarja, Nikki Galrani, Mukesh, Aju Varghese, Sona Nair, Baiju Santhosh, and Hareesh Peradi. The background score is composed by Ronnie Raphael.

With its expanded OTT release, Virunnu is now available to a broader audience. Whether you’re watching in India or from another country, this mystery drama is ready to stream right to your screen.

Check out the trailer of Virunnu below:

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Vaanil Thedinen Release Date Update: When & Where To Stream Madhan Kumar & Shivram’s Romantic Tamil Series?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News