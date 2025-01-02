Superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran has made a glorious contribution to the Malayalam film industry throughout his illustrious film career. However, the actor’s love story has also been nothing less than a beautiful romantic film. Sukumaran is married to journalist Supriya Menon, and the couple are also parents to a daughter, Alankrita.

Prithviraj Sukumaran On His Daughter Having His Wife’s Surname First

According to Bollywood Shaadi, Prithviraj Sukumaran was often criticized for naming his daughter Alankrita Menon Sukumaran. This is because their daughter had his wife’s surname before his. However, in a throwback interview, the Salaar actor broke his silence on the same. He said, “I would like my child to have her mother’s name..even before mine. So, reiterating once again, MENON for me is JUST a name and has no significance whatsoever with respect to caste, religion, or beliefs.”

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Wife Left Her Career To Marry Him

Despite a whirlwind romance, Prithviraj Sukumaran and his wife Supriya Menon’s journey to marriage was not as easy. Supriya was an established journalist in Mumbai, and she had to shift base in Kerala after marrying Sukumaran. The actor was also a big star by then. However, Supriya decided to go for it without a second thought. In an old interaction with a media portal, she said, “I decided to marry Prithvi, who walked with me and not the star.”

The couple was thus married on April 25, 2011, and hosted a lavish reception party a day after. In an old interview, Prithviraj Sukumaran said, “Supriya gave up her job and city to live with me in Kerala. I owe my wife a lot. I don’t think I would be what I am today without her support.”

The couple met after Supriya Menon was asked to cover the Malayalam film industry in the publication for which she worked. Her friend helped her with Prithviraj Sukumaran’s number, who was starting his career back then. The two soon became good friends, ultimately blossoming into a romance and their subsequent marriage.

