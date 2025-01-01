Sivakarthikeyan’s war biopic Amaran has maintained its pace on Netflix, and in four weeks, the film has garnered a total of 9.4 million views. During its theatrical run, the biopic of war martyr Major Mukund Varadarajan became the second highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024.

Third Most-Viewed South Indian Film

Currently, Amaran is the third most viewed South Indian film that arrived on Netflix this year after Vijay Sethupathi’s Maharaja and Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar! However, it would be a long road for Sivakarthikeyan to reach the second spot!

Amaran OTT Verdict Week 4

In the fourth week of its OTT run, as per Netflix’s data from December 23 to December 29, Amaran garnered 1.3 million views against 3.7 million viewing hours and occupied the ninth spot in the global list of trending top 10 non-English films on Netflix.

Here is a week-wise breakdown of the film on Netflix, along with its rank in the global top 10 Netflix list for each week.

Week 1: 4.1 Million | Rank 4

Week 2: 2.7 Million | Rank 6

Week 3: 1.3 Million | Rank 6

Week 4: 1.3 Million | Rank 9

Total: 9.4 Million Views

Beats Devara By 0.8 Million Views

Amaran, with 9.4 million views, surpassed Jr NTR‘s Devara, which was one of the highly anticipated Telugu releases this year. Devara garnered 8.6 million views in its four-week run on Netflix.

Here are the total views garnered by the top 10 South Indian films streaming on Netflix in 2024 and the number of weeks they found a spot in the global top 10 trending list of non-English films.

Maharaja: 19.7 Million (7 weeks) Lucky Baskhar : 18.4 Million (5 weeks) Amaran: 9.4 Million (4 weeks) Devara: 8.6 Million (4 weeks) Kalki 2898 AD: 8 Million (3 weeks) Indian 2: 6.8 Million (4 weeks) The Greatest Of All Time: 6.2 Million (2 weeks) Saripodhaa Sanivaaram: 5.3 Million (2 weeks) Meiyazhagan: 4.7 Million (2 weeks) Anweshippin Kandethum: 3.6 Million (2 weeks)

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the number of weeks these films have claimed a spot in the global top 10 charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix!

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Lucky Baskhar OTT Verdict (Week 5): Dulquer Salmaan Records 2nd Highest Views Of 2024 Destroying Every Single Indian Film Except 1!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News