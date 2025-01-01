The last big arrival on Netflix this year was Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The horror-comedy after a successful theatrical run arrived on OTT on December 27 and has garnered some good viewership in its opening weekend on the streaming platform.

With its opening weekend on Netflix, Kartik Aaryan’s horror-comedy also starring Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit has secured a spot in the top 10 debuts of the year 2024 for Hindi films arriving on Netflix after a theatrical run!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 OTT Verdict

As per the data by Netflix from December 23 to December 29, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 garnered a viewership of 3.7 million on Netflix against 9.8 million viewing hours and secured 2nd spot in the globally trending list of top 10 non-English films on Netflix.

6th Best Debut

BB 3 secured the sixth-best debut for a Hindi film on Netflix this year, performing better than Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’s 3.3 million and Ajay Devgn‘s Shaitaan’s 3.2 million debut. It also kicked Yami Gautam’s Article 370 with 2.1 million views in its debut week, out of the top 10.

Check out the views of the Hindi films and their debut week viewership. Please note that all these films arrived on Netflix in 2024 after a theatrical run. The list does not release Netflix’s original OTT releases.

Animal: 6.2 Million Fighter: 5.9 Million Crew: 5.4 Million Dunki: 4.9 Million Khel Khel Mein: 4 Million Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 3.7 Million Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: 3.3 Million Shaitaan: 3.2 Million Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 2.9 Million The Buckingham Murders: 2.9 Million Laapataa Ladies: 2.2 Million

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of a week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

