Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri have entered the top 10 debuts by Hindi film, surpassing Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan on Netflix. This is a remarkable opening by Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video on Netflix, considering it had a very low box office performance.

The comedy-drama arrived on Netflix on December 7, and it entered the top 10 debut by Hindi films on Netflix. Barring the original films by Netflix and considering only the theatre to OTT arrivals, the film stands sixth.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video OTT Verdict

As per the data by Netflix from December 9 to December 15, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video garnered 3.3 million views in its debut week against 7.8 million viewing hours and occupied the fourth spot in the global list of top 10 non-English films trending on Netflix.

Kicks Shaitaan Out Of The Top 10

Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri’s film garnered 3.3 million views in the first week, kicking Ajay Devgn’s Shaitaan out of the top 10 list. Shaitaan garnered 3.2 million views in its first week.

Check out the views of the Hindi films and their debut week viewership. Please note that all these films have arrived on Netflix in 2024. While some of them had a direct release on Netflix, others arrived after a theatrical run.

Animal : 6.2 Million Fighter : 5.9 Million Crew : 5.4 Million Maharaj : 5.3 Million Do Patti : 5 Million Dunki : 4.9 Million Khel Khel Mein : 3.8 Million Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba : 3.7 Million Sector 36 : 3.6 Million Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video : 3.3 Million

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of a week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

