Alia Bhatt has finally used her magic wand and made a brilliant jump with Jigra’s OTT run on Netflix in the second week. The film arrived on Netflix on December 6, and in 10 days, it registered a total viewership of 5.7 million.

Alia Bhatt VS Janhvi Kapoor

In fact, in two weeks, Alia has entered the top 10 most-viewed female-led Hindi films on Netflix axing Janhvi Kapoor out of the top 10 list. Ulajh, garnered 5.3 million views in the weeks it maintained a spot in the top 10 on Netflix charts.

Jigra OTT Verdict

In its second week run on Netflix, as per the date recorded for December 9 – December 15, it made a jump of almost 100% in its viewership. In the first week, the film recorded a viewership of 1.9 million, followed by a 100% jump in week 2 with 3.8 million views.

Here is a week-wise breakdown of the film on Netflix, along with its rank in the global top 10 Netflix list for each week.

Week 1: 1.9 Million | Rank 7

Week 2: 3.8 Million | Rank 3

Total: 5.7 Million Views

Here are the top 10 Female-led Hindi films of 2024 on Netflix, based on their total views garnered, streaming on the OTT platform!

Crew: 17.9 Million Laapataa Ladies: 17.1 Million Do Patti: 17 Million Bhakshak: 10.4 Million Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba: 10.1 Million The Buckingham Murders: 7.9 Million Savi : 7.2 Million Murder Mubarak: 6.3 Million Article 370: 5.8 Million Jigra: 5.7 Million

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the number of weeks these films have claimed a spot in the global top 10 charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix!

