Squid Game 2 was one of the most anticipated shows of 2024, and it reflected through the number of views it garnered during its premiere week. It has beaten the record of Jenna Ortega starrer Wednesday, which came out in 2022. The first season of this popular Korean drama is at #1 on Netflix’s top 10 most popular non-English shows. Scroll below for the deets.

The first season, released in 2021, took the world by storm. It is a dystopian survival thriller led by Lee Jae. It won multiple accolades, including six Primetime Emmy Awards. The 2021 series became Netflix’s most-watched non-English series with 265.2 million views.

According to Variety’s report, Squid Game 2 witnessed immediate and massive success in its first four days of availability, more than any Netflix series has achieved in its premiere week. The previous record was held on Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega. It had set the record with 50.1 million views in 2022, which has now been beaten by the Korean series.

Squid Game 2 has debuted with 68 million views in the first four days of availability. In addition, it is also at #7 on Netflix’s list of the most popular non-English TV series of all time. It is measured by calculating the viewership in the first 91 days of a show’s premiere. As mentioned above, the first season is at the top spot with 265.2 million views. However, season 2 still has a long time to beat the viewership of its predecessor to gain the #1 spot.

It also became Netflix’s most-watched show for the week of December 23-29. The first season also made a comeback on the list as the #3 non-English series of the week, with a staggering 8.1 million views.

Meanwhile, fans are equally hyped about Squid Game 3, which is scheduled to be released in 2025. Rumors claim that Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio has been roped in for the third season. In this second season, we saw more of Gong Yoo as a salesman who recruits participants for the game.

Squid Game 2 stars an ensemble cast comprising Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-joon, Im Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Lee Jin-wook, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-shim, Lee Seo-hwan, and Park Gyu-young. It is streaming on Netflix.

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the number of weeks these films have claimed a spot in the global top 10 charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming on Netflix!

