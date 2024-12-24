The 50-year-old actor, Leonardo DiCaprio and his stunning 26-year-old model girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, stepped out for a quiet, yet stylish, evening at the celebrity hotspot, making sure they caught everyone’s attention in their own way.

DiCaprio kept things low-key, sporting his signature black baseball cap and a sleek coat, exuding effortless cool as he settled into the driver’s seat of their car.

Ceretti coordinated with him in a chic, all-black outfit, topped off with a cozy, thick coat. After their meal, DiCaprio drove him and his girlfriend out of there.

Vittoria Ceretti was spotted leaving Nobu restaurant in Malibu after having dinner with her boyfriend, Leonardo DiCaprio (December 23, 2024). pic.twitter.com/Fp1QVSrxso — Vittoria Ceretti Files (@vittoriafiles) December 23, 2024

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti Started Dating Last Year

The pair first sparked rumors in the summer of 2023, when they were spotted sharing an ice cream in Los Angeles, followed by a night out in Ibiza. Their romance quickly gained traction, and it was rumored they met during the Cannes Film Festival premiere of DiCaprio’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon.’

Their public outing came after a period of silence and speculation, particularly surrounding rumors from late November that DiCaprio had proposed to Ceretti. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for any signs of their relationship. Leo was spotted flying solo at Art Basel in Miami, while Ceretti jetted off on her own adventures, keeping the rumor mill spinning.

Vittoria Ceretti Attended Leonardo DiCaprio’s 50th Birthday

The last time the couple was seen together was during DiCaprio’s 50th birthday celebration in Mexico, but now, weeks later, they’ve been photographed together once again. Their dinner at Nobu marked their first public appearance as a couple in over a month, sparking fresh interest in their relationship.

On the same day as their Malibu date, Ceretti shared a series of photos from her recent National Geographic trip to the Solomon Islands.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vittoria Ceretti (@vittoria)

The model gave fans a glimpse into her thrilling underwater adventures, from diving with hammerhead sharks to navigating a submersible to depths of 150 meters. In a post filled with detailed captions, she recounted her days of travel, including three immersions a day and a chance to swim alongside her “dream shark.”

Naturally, she flaunted her toned figure in a black bikini and swim cap, proving she was just as much of an adventurer as she is a fashion icon. The couple has kept things mostly private, although their bond has been clear from their few public moments together.

