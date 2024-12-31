The 47th season of Survivor may have just ended but the 48th season is already set and ready to air soon. The Jeff Probst competitive show has been a fan-favorite for decades. Ever since its premiere in the 2000s, the CBS series has managed to hook the audience with its twists and turns.

Rachel LaMont won the 47th season, beating Sam Phalen and Sue Smay with a whopping 7-1-0 vote. Wondering when the next season will premiere or where the edition was filmed or when its potential finale could be? Here’s everything we know about the popular show’s upcoming 48th season.

Survivor Season 48 Premiere & Finale Date

The forty-eighth season of Survivor will premiere on CBS on February 26, 2025, with a two-hour long episode. It was announced on November 13 this year during the network’s lineup. While there is no such confirmation about when the final episode of the yet-to-be aired season may be, each season of Survivor in the new game era has featured a total of 13 episodes.

By that logic, the finale of season 48 would air in May. To be specific, May 21, 2025. As per the schedule, once it premieres, a new episode will air on Wednesday at 8 pm ET on CBS. After the broadcast is over, the episode will then be available to stream on Paramount+ the very next day.

Survivor Season 48 Episodes Length

The upcoming season of Survivor is expected to continue to air 90-minute long episodes. For the unversed, this change happened since season 45. The longer length episodes were given a big thumbs up by the audience, thus forcing the network to make the change permanent over the seasons.

Survivor Season 48 Filming Details

As for filming, the 48th season was shot in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji. That has been the location for the last few seasons of Survivor. Since the 33rd season which aired back in 2016, the filming location has remained the same. While it hasn’t been confirmed, it is quite safe to assume that the season was filmed in May and June 2024, as per the show’s schedule.

The season will be on air for a total of 26 days which is different from the 39 days duration Survivor used during its first 40 seasons. For more news or any changes in the schedule, stay tuned to TV News on Koimoi. The cast of the upcoming season has not been announced by the network yet.

Survivor: History & Past Seasons

Survivor premiered in May 2000 with 47 aired seasons and an upcoming 48th season, ready to be broadcasted. The long-running series has seen a whopping total of 688 episodes, as of now. With more seasons of the show coming up as frequently as they do, expect the number to increase soon.

