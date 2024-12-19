The popular reality series Survivor has been an audience favorite since it premiered in 2000. Twenty-five years and 47 seasons later, the show is still going strong. Hosted by Jeff Probst, the CBS show has been consistently appreciated for its unique format and gameplay requirements. The 47th season of Survivor has aired its finale, and a winner has been crowned.

Four finalists, namely Rachel LaMont, Sam Phalen, Sue Smey, and Teeny Chirichillo, made it to the last episode, and three of them made it to the final stage, pitching to the jury to vote in their favor. Here’s what happened and who won the season with their strategy and gameplay.

Survivor Season 47 Finale: What Went Down

The final episode of Survivor season 47 saw Rachel win another immunity challenge, her fourth of the season. She paired Sam and Teeny for the final face-off, featuring a fire-making competition. Sam revealed that he had never made fire and had only held a flint once on the island. This led Sam to struggle to build up a spark while Teeny got a flame and built the stack with suggestions from Rachel. Things took a drastic turn, though.

Sam put in the effort and started building his stack slowly, whereas Teeny faced wind struggles, which strayed his flames away from the rope that had to burn. Sam managed to win the challenge despite a bad start, thus giving us the final three of the season: Rachel, Sue, and Sam.

Rachel and Sam gave each other a tough competition when pitching to the jury. They propped up their journey and tried to prove why the others did not deserve to win more. Sam claimed that Rachel’s luck and immunity idol “got her to the end.” But the jury didn’t seem impressed by his narrative against Rachel.

Who Won Survivor Season 47 And By How Many Votes?

The result? Rachel LaMont won Survivor season 47 with a landslide 7-1-0 vote by the jury. Kyle Ostwald was the only jury member who voted for Sam instead of Rachel. Sue received zero votes from the members. The season premiered on September 18, 2024, and was filmed in Fiji on the Mamanuca Islands for the fifteenth consecutive season of Survivor.

The last season of Survivor was won by Kenzie Petty with a 5-3-0 jury vote against Charlie Davis and Ben Katzman, respectively. The next edition of Survivor, the 48th season, will air on CBS on February 26, 2025. The location is Fiji, and host and showrunner Jeff Probst is back. The trailer for season 48 is officially out for fans to enjoy.

