Can we expect the return of another The Lord of the Rings trilogy? Well, get excited, Tolkien fans, because Philippa Boyes, the co-writer of the iconic movie trilogy, has recently teased a potential new trilogy that is in the works.

It turns out that after Peter Jackson’s original fantasy trilogy rocked the box office from 2001 to 2003, and of course, his return for The Hobbit, it seems Middle-earth may not be done with us. And we honestly don’t want them to be done with us. First, we have the anime The War of the Rohirrim that hit the theaters recently, and then The Hunt for Gollum, which is in development with Jackson on board as producer. Looks like the adventure is far from over.

All About The Lord of the Rings’ Potential New Trilogy

In a recent chat with The Playlist, Philippa Boyens, who was part of the legendary Lord of the Rings “brain trust” alongside Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh, dropped juicy details about the franchise’s future.

While teasing some exciting possibilities, she hinted that more anime projects could be on the horizon. And here’s the kicker: she also suggested there could be a brand new “epic” trilogy in the works.

Boyens said, “There’s a lot of [possibilities], when you look at it, there’s a lot of things in there, actually. One of the things this [‘War Of The Rohirrim’] story has shown us is that a stand-alone story works really successfully within the world of Middle-earth and I would genuinely—because I’ve fallen in love with the form—love to see another anime. But that depends on the audiences out there, your audience, fans of not only the original trilogy but that vast anime audience. I’m really interested to see what they think.”

She continued explaining that the future of the Lord of the Rings franchise depends on what the audience wants. Boyens said that if people are interested, there are plenty of stories that are left to explore, suggesting they’ll focus on stand-alone stories first. But there’s the possibility of some big, exciting tales that could work as a new trilogy, something similar to The Lord of the Rings movies. She admitted, “So we’re in the audience’s hands. If there’s an appetite for it, we’ve got more stories.”

What Could Be The Lord of the Rings’ Future?

Well, it’s been a whole decade since The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies wrapped up the live-action Middle-earth saga, but don’t worry, the Lord of the Rings franchise isn’t ready to vanish into the shadows just yet.

With The War of the Rohirrim in theaters and The Hunt for Gollum on the horizon in 2026, there’s much more adventure on the way. Jackson, Boyens, and Walsh are cooking up some exciting projects, and if the upcoming films do well, we might see even more Middle-earth magic, whether it’s anime or live-action.

