After much impatient waiting, Kraven the Hunter has finally slashed its way into theaters. But now we’re all wondering, will there be a sequel, especially after becoming the lowest weekend opener in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe? Besides, the SSU has had its fair share of misfires, with Morbius and Madame Web, and Kraven the Hunter is stumbling its way to another critical and financial disappointment.

Of course, the pressure on Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Kraven is exceptionally high, but Sony’s Spider-Man Universe would be on the edge considering the box office opening. And will the movie’s success pave the way for a sequel, or is Kraven’s hunt already over? We don’t know yet.

Kraven The Hunter 2 Is Not Confirmed

Here’s the deal: Kraven the Hunter 2 isn’t officially on the radar yet, and honestly, it’s shocking. Sony might be waiting to see how Kraven the Hunter performs at the box office before they even think of a sequel. After all, Venom did make a jaw-dropping $856 million, setting the bar pretty high for anything that follows.

But Kraven’s not exactly Spider-Man or Venom, so there’s a lot of ‘meh’ energy surrounding his big-screen debut. Besides the early reviews of Kraven the Hunter being more ‘hmm’ than ‘wow,’ Sony has reportedly hit the pause button on Spider-Man spinoffs.

J.C. Chandor On Kraven The Hunter’s Future

In an interview with ScreenRant, director J.C. Chandor addressed the future of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, admitting to past failures and how they had impacted his project.

Moreover, he explained that he planned to keep Kraven’s story standalone, in line with the character’s independent nature in the comics. It did make sense, given that Sony’s Spider-Man spinoffs haven’t managed to mesh into a larger universe. So, Kraven could keep doing his own thing without worrying about failed crossovers.

Chandor teased that this movie would shape Kraven into a true villain, much more in line with his comic book persona. So, even if there’s no Sinister Six in the picture, there’s still a lot of room to explore Kraven’s solo adventures. Looks like Taylor-Johnson’s Kraven might just get to run wild on his own turf.

Even Taylor-Johnson also addressed Kraven’s return, adding, “This first movie is for everybody — the audiences, come see it, and I think by the end of the movie you’re going to want to see him go on. It’s up to you guys, it’s all over to you now.”

Who Could Possibly Return In Kraven The Hunter 2?

If Kraven the Hunter 2 happens, the obvious return is Kraven himself. Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s ready to throw down with some superheroes; we’re here for it. We are practically begging for a showdown with Spider-Man, but with Sony’s focus on the MCU’s Spider-Man 4 and the animated Spider-Verse, don’t expect that crossover anytime soon.

Still, a few fan-favorites could come back for round two, like Fred Hechinger’s Chameleon and Alessandro Nivola’s Rhino. Whether they face off with Kraven again or get tossed into another Spider-Man flick, only time (and Sony’s mood) will tell.

Kraven The Hunter 2 Expected Plot

If Kraven the Hunter 2 comes to life, it’ll shake things up in the most unexpected way. Imagine Kraven going full villain mode, abandoning his half-hero status and diving deep into his demonic nature. Yes, finally, and you know what? Spider-Man has to show up, right definitely?

After all, Kraven’s best stories involve him facing off with the web-slinger. But there’s more. With Knull’s introduction, the God of Symbiotes, this cosmic baddie Kraven might be the one he needs to team up against. Don’t we want a ride with Spidey, Knull, and the new superhero Kraven?

