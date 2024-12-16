Hold onto your vibranium shields, Marvel fans! Avengers: Doomsday is assembling an epic lineup. Of course, the Russo Brothers are back in the director’s chair because who else could handle this exceptional level? Well, they’re not alone. We’re already getting Robert Downey Jr. returning as Victor Von Doom. Oh, and Captain America? Yep, Anthony Mackie’s leading the charge while rumors swirl about a Chris Evans cameo. This isn’t just a movie; it’s Marvel flexing on every cinematic universe.

Anthony Mackie Addresses Robert Downey Jr. & The Russo Brothers’ Return

Anthony Mackie is all pumped to team up with the Russo Brothers again. Gushing to Empire, he admitted they “get Marvel like nobody else.” And as for Robert Downey Jr.’s return? Well, he hyped the move, calling it a “game-changer.”

He further added, “Just having him back adds so much.” And the energy he brings? Unmatched. Mackie explained, “what he brings to the table is just a huge opportunity.” It seems like Doomsday is bringing the dream team vibes.

Mackie first swooped into the MCU in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, where his character, Sam Wilson, became the ultimate wingman (literally) to Chris Evans’ Captain America. Fast-forward to Avengers: Endgame, and Sam’s promotion to the new Cap had us all tearing up like we just saw Bucky at an emotional reunion.

Avengers: Doomsday Would Be All Good Things Wrapped In One

Well, Anthony Mackie isn’t the only one who is hyped. We’re buzzing too. Expectations are skyrocketing with the Russo Brothers back at the helm and Robert Downey Jr. stepping into the MCU spotlight once more.

But Mackie’s excitement isn’t all sentimental. He hilariously teased his own showdown with RDJ, quipping, “That man’s had his a**-kick coming for years, and I’m ready to deliver!” Oh, and let’s not forget Chris Evans is also allegedly back. With Cap 1.0, Cap 2.0, and Doctor Doom in one movie, Doomsday might just blow the MCU roof off.

