Chris Rock returned to host Saturday Night Live for the fourth time, but fans seemed more intrigued by his physical appearance than the current affairs and politics he was discussing.

The comedian tackled hot topics like the complex US political landscape with Donald Trump and liberals, but viewers were focused on speculations about Rock possibly undergoing plastic surgery.

Viewers React to Chris Rock’s Appearance

Fans of the 59-year-old quickly took to X to share their thoughts on Rock’s appearance. A viewer shared a screenshot of the actor from his opening monologue, with the caption, “ What did Chris Rock do to his face?”

What did Chris Rock do to his face? pic.twitter.com/IntwLfNhDF — BhawkMom (@bhawk_mom) December 15, 2024

Another penned, “Chris Rock’s plastic surgeon needs their license revoked.” “Look… I’m not afraid to ask the DIFFICULT questions… What is going on with Chris Rock’s face???” a viewer queried, following up with, “He’s got more filler in his face that a pallet of twinkies.”

Chris Rock’s plastic surgeon needs their license revoked — hannah nelson (@hannahhhnelson) December 15, 2024

Look… I’m not afraid to ask the DIFFICULT questions… What is going on with Chris Rock’s face???#SNL — J! (@caniscreamyeah) December 15, 2024

The thread sparked extensive discussion about Rock’s appearance, with some speculating about potential procedures he might have had, while others suggested he was simply approaching his 60th birthday.

“Chris Rock will be 60 years old in February,” one user pointed out. ‘He just look a little older now.”

Chris Rock will be 60 years old in February. He just looks a little older now. — Angelique Soul Sanctuary (@angeliquesoul) December 15, 2024

The original poster continued, suggesting that if that were the case, it would mean Rock was aging differently than anyone else in the history. “Look, I’m not an expert, but that would mean he’s aging differently than every human in the history of humans being alive,” the user wrote.

Look, I’m not an expert, but that would mean he’s aging differently than every human in the history of humans being alive. — J! (@caniscreamyeah) December 15, 2024

Possible Reason Why Chris Rock Looked Different

The viewer comments may have been influenced by the stage lighting, as the host virtually appeared the same during his appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Thursday as he did a year ago when he was seen walking in New York City.

The Grammy winner humorously joked about undergoing a little nip and tuck back in 2018 while promoting his film, ‘The Week Of’ along his friend Adam Sandler.

When asked by Extra about his changes since their 2005 film, the actor jokingly replied, “I had a lot of plastic surgery. Got my ears worked on. These are the some of the tightest ears in the business.”

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: When Gwyneth Paltrow Revealed Robert Downey Jr. Was The Reason She Signed Iron Man

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News