Robert Downey Jr is one of the primary reasons behind the worldwide popularity and success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as his Iron Man started it all. Therefore, it was fitting to end the Infinity Saga with his Iron Man only. However, it is still one of the hardest for MCU fans to accept. It was equally hard for RDJ as the Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo once revealed how the actor was in tears after hearing their pitch. The Russo brothers shared Downey’s reaction to Tony Stark’s sacrifice for others. Scroll below for more.

Avengers: Endgame was released in 2019 and marked the end of an era. It is the second highest-grossing film of all time, with its $2.79 billion global haul. It featured almost all the MCU superheroes that have appeared in the universe until then. Tony Stark’s death was hard on the fans, but when RDJ uttered his iconic “I Am Iron Man” line, the theatres went crazy with excitement, followed by one of the most tragic scenes.

According to WION, Avengers: Endgame makers Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, collectively known as the Russo brothers, revealed Robert Downey Jr’s reaction to Iron Man’s death in the book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, by Tara Bennett and Paul Terry. Joe reportedly said, “When we started winding down the pitch and getting to his death, Robert started crying. And when we were done, he said, ‘That’s f***ing awesome.'”

Joe Russo added that, at that moment, they knew that they had to go ahead with that pitch. The Russo brother continued, “That’s when we knew that we had to do it. Because he felt it.” He continued, “In a way, it’s almost like a death in the family. When you’re saying to someone, ‘All these people you’ve loved and have hung out with for 10 years? That’s all gonna go away because we want to tell a story a certain way.'”

Anthony Russo further said that getting Robert Downey Jr’s approval was vital for them. Anthony said, “What we wanted to do is communicate the entire pitch to Robert, to sort of take his temperature on it because he had so much creative ownership over the character. We were like, ‘If Robert gets this if Robert feels this, then we know we’re in a good place.'”

The trio will once again return to the MCU to do Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars. Robert Downey Jr will play a completely different role as he will be playing the villain, Doctor Doom. The movies will be helmed by the Russo brothers, and the fans cannot wait to see their magic on the big screen. They might even surpass Endgame’s box office collections.

