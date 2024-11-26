The weekend actuals for Wicked at the UK box office are here, and it has beaten Deadpool and Wolverine’s debut weekend collection. The film has also set a record for Universal Studios. It is on track to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year, and it might even end up in the top 5. Scroll below for the deets.

The musical fantasy features Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba Thropp, who eventually becomes the Wicked Witch of the West. Ariana Grande stars as Galinda Upland, who then becomes Glinda the Good. Besides them, the cast also includes Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh, and Jeff Goldblum. It has been distributed by Universal Studios.

Wicked collected strong numbers in its debut weekend at the box office in the United Kingdom. Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report revealed Wicked collected a strong $17.2 million in its debut weekend. It has scored the biggest three-day weekend at the UK box office, leaving behind Deadpool and Wolverine’s $16.2 million three-day weekend collection. For the unversed, Deadpool 3 collected around $22.2 million in its four-day opening weekend. It has also set a record for musical adaptations.

The report stated that Ariana Grande’s film registered a record debut for musical adaptations in the UK, beating the 2013 movie Les Miserables’ $13.1 million. It also collected the third-biggest opening weekend numbers for any kind of musical film, only below Beauty and the Beast’s $24.3 million and Frozen II‘s $19.4 million.

Wicked’s debut weekend collection has also registered Universal’s 3rd highest-grossing opening weekend ever in the United Kingdom.

In the US, the weekend actuals of the movie came slightly lower, and it collected $112.5 million. It collected the biggest 3-day opening of all time for a musical adaptation, 3.6 times more than Into The Woods’ $31 million. Globally, the film has collected $162.50 million in its debut weekend.

Wicked was released in the theatres on November 22.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Gladiator II Box Office (Worldwide): Hits A Major Milestone After Raking In $50M Overseas On Its 2nd Weekend!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News