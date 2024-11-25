Pedro Pascal and Paul Mescal starrer Gladiator II opened in the US theatres on Friday, which earned Ridley Scott his career’s biggest opening weekend. The movie was released overseas a week earlier and has crossed its first significant milestone. It has also surpassed a huge global milestone on its 2nd weekend. Scroll below for the deets.

It is the sequel to Ridley Scott’s 2000 film Gladiator. It stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, and Denzel Washington. The film is about Lucius (Paul Mescal), the son of Maximus (Russell Crowe), who becomes a celebrated fighter in the Colosseum. The movie had a reported budget of over $250 million to produce, and a reported $100 million was spent on the film’s promotions.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando revealed in his latest box office report that Gladiator II had crossed a huge mark on its 2nd weekend at the worldwide box office. Despite such a bang-on debut by Wicked, Ridley Scott’s film collected a strong $50 million overseas on its 2nd weekend. The historical action drama’s international cume stands at $165.50 million. Meanwhile, the film opened in the US theatres on Friday and had a decent debut, landing on the industry’s projections.

Although Wicked is in the lead at the domestic box office, Gladiator II did manage to score the 2nd biggest debut weekend in Ridley Scott’s career. The movie collected $55.5 million on its opening weekend at the North American box office. Allied with the $165.5 million overseas collection, Scott’s film crossed the $200 million milestone.

The sequel has clocked in $221 million at the global box office on its second weekend overseas. Wicked will soon catch up to its as it has opened to $164.18 million global cume in its debut weekend alone. Ariana Grande‘s film might cross $200 million and be on par with Gladiator II’s worldwide cume by this weekend.

Paul Mescal-led Gladiator II was released in the US on November 22.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

