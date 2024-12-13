Get ready, Marvel fans; the Avengers are back. In 2026, we’re finally getting Avengers: Doomsday, reuniting the OG Marvel Cinematic Universe crew for the first time since Endgame. Yes, the plot is still under wraps, but undoubtedly, expect an epic showdown with some compelling villains (we’re talking about you, Robert Downey Jr.). The highly-anticipated movie is shaping up to be the biggest crossover event yet, thanks to the Russo Brothers returning to direct.

But it comes with a twist. The title switch from The Kang Dynasty to Doomsday happened after Jonathan Majors got involved in legal issues. And now that the MCU’s moving forward without him, things are definitely about to get intense!

Avengers: Doomsday Release Date

Significant change for Marvel fans: Avengers: Doomsday is now dropping on May 1, 2026, instead of May 2, 2025. We know it’s a lot of hold, but this movie will dive deep into Doctor Doom, one of the Fantastic Four’s most iconic enemies. And it will pick up right after The Fantastic Four’s big MCU debut at the start of Phase 6. But with Blade being pulled from the schedule, we might see another film sneak into late 2025 to fill the gap.

Avengers: Doomsday Cast

First, we’ve got Doctor Doom, played by no other than Robert Downey Jr. Yes, we are bringing back Tony Stark, but in a new role, and it will be a game-changer. Plus, there’s The Fantastic Four in this one, which makes sense since they’re dropping before the Avengers movie.

And if that’s not enough, the Thunderbolts crew is jumping in, with Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova, David Harbour’s Red Guardian, and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes all adding their firepower. But wait, there’s more! We could see some serious powerhouses like Loki, Deadpool, Moon Knight, and even Wolverine join the action. There’s the whole Wakandan squad and, possibly, Harrison Ford’s President Ross. With all this talent, Doomsday will be a full-on superhero extravaganza. Let’s hope we can handle it.

Avengers: Doomsday Plot Explained

Turns out that Avengers: Doomsday isn’t going to be a regular Avengers movie. Well, it’s setting up some huge stuff for the Multiverse Saga. This film is going to be the big face-off with Doctor Doom, bringing together a bunch of MCU storylines. And indeed, it feels like a bridge to Secret Wars, with all the multiverse madness and incursions that are causing some serious reality issues.

Though the Kang plot may have been sidelined, Marvel can work with plenty of chaos, especially with Doom’s looming threat. Moreover, with Thunderbolts and The Fantastic Four squad coming up, there’s new energy to shake things up. Whatever’s next is definitely going to be a game-changer for the MCU.

