Mathew Thomas and Arjun Ashokan’s latest film, Bromance, hit theaters earlier this year, coinciding with Valentine’s Day. A coming-of-age comedy packed with quirky characters, Gen Z chaos, and emotional brotherhood, the film quickly won the audience’s heart. Now, months after its theatrical success, this youthful Malayalam entertainer is ready to drop on OTT.

Plot Summary of Bromance

Directed by Arun D. Jose, Bromance follows the story of two brother’s, Binto and Shinto. While Shinto is a no-nonsense stock market trader, Binto is a carefree Gen Z lad who lives for likes and follows. But when Shinto mysteriously disappears, Binto is forced to step up and navigate the real world.

He’s joined by an unlikely gang: Shinto’s friend Shabeer, ex-girlfriend Aishwarya, and a few other wildcards, including an ethical hacker and a local gangster. This results in a hilarious adventure filled with mayhem, missteps, and moments that test their bond.

The supporting cast, including Kalabhavan Shajohn, Binu Pappu, and Sangeeth Prathap of Premalu fame which further brings plenty of comic punch to this rollercoaster ride.

OTT Premiere & Review

The film was appreciated for its comedy timing and the chemistry among the young cast. While some critics pointed out the script’s loose ends and slightly over-the-top moments. The Times of India gave it a 2.5/5, stating, “If you put together a bunch of popular young actors, you are bound to get some fun comedy, thanks to their chemistry. Bromance works on this principle, but with a weak story.”

The review further added, “However, the story and the jokes don’t work all the time, and you are faced with quite a few cringe moments. All the actors have a good chemistry, but the characters are not strongly written and could get a bit annoying, like with Mathew’s peculiar rage issue, which is taken over the top. Overall, this is a film that could click with the youth.”

But the film’s popularity didn’t end with its theatrical run. Bromance is now set to stream on Sony LIV starting May 1, 2025. Fans who have missed its theatrical experience or want to relive it can soon watch it from their home comfort.

Check out the trailer of Bromance below:

