The wait is almost over as Suraj Venjaramoodu’s latest dark comedy ED Extra Decent is now gearing up for its OTT debut. After receiving a warm reception on the big screen, this quirky Malayalam dark comedy is all set to entertain OTT audiences soon. Fans who have missed its theatrical run or want to relive the experience can enjoy it soon from their homes.

When & Where To Stream ED Extra Decent?

Originally released in theatres on December 20, 2024, ED Extra Decent is gearing up for its OTT debut on April 26, 2025. The film will stream on ManoramaMAX and Saina Play, giving viewers multiple options to catch this offbeat family drama.

The announcement came via social media, with Manorama Max writing, “ED – Extra Decent’, a comedy movie starring Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sudheer Karamana, Vinaya Prasad, Grace Antony, and Shyam Mohan in lead roles, will be released on ManoramaMAX from April 26.”

Upon its theatrical release, ED Extra Decent faced a clash with Marco and the Rifle Club at the Christmas box office. Despite the competition, the film generated a considerable amount at the box office.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by manoramaMAX (@manoramamax)

More About ED Extra Decent

Directed by Aamir Pallikkal and written by Ashif Kakkodi, ED Extra Decent follows the story of Binu, a middle-aged man haunted by the accidental death of his elder brother. Following the tragedy, Binu’s mental health takes a hit. His father criticizes him, while his sister has moved abroad and created a life of her own.

Things take a shocking turn when Binu uncovers a hidden family truth that his sister’s birth is somehow linked to his brother’s death. The revelation pushes him into a mental spiral, as he begins to exert disturbing control over the lives of his family members. This led to chaos and confrontation with a blend of dark humour, psychological tension, and emotional drama.

ED Extra Decent stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, Grace Antony, Shyam Mohan, Sudheer Karamana, Vinaya Prasad, Rafi, and Vineeth Thattil David in significant roles. So, if you enjoy family dramas with a twist or dark comedies with heart, don’t miss ED Extra Decent when it premieres on April 26.

Check out the trailer of ED Extra Decent below:

For more such updates, check out Down South

Must Read: Sarangapani Jathakam Gets U/A Certification: What to Expect from Priyadarshi’s Next?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News