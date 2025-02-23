Marco, starring Unni Mukundan in a titular role, emerged as one of the biggest surprises last year. Released amid minimal expectations, the film performed really well at the worldwide box office. With good word-of-mouth among the target audience, it displayed strong legs during its theatrical run and eventually entered the 100 crore club globally. Keep reading for a detailed report of the closing collection!

Reception of the film

Written and directed by Haneef Adeni, the Malayalam action thriller was theatrically released on 20 December 2024. Upon its release, it opened to mixed reviews from critics, but that didn’t stop it from enjoying a winning response from the audience. The film was promoted as the most violent Indian film, which worked in its favor.

Action and violent movie lovers gave it a big thumbs up. In addition to the original Malayalam version, Marco did well in the Hindi and Telugu versions. Overall, it emerged as a huge success among the ticket-buying audience.

Marco’s closing collection

Marco amassed an impressive 62 crore net in India at the Indian box office. Including taxes, it equals 73.16 crore gross, with 42.20 crore gross coming from Kerala alone. Overseas, the film exceeded expectations and wrapped up on a very good note by earning 33 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the Unni Mukundan starrer closed its run at 106.16 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 62 crores

India gross- 73.16 crores

Overseas gross- 33 crores

Worldwide gross- 106.16 crores

Solid returns in the domestic market

Reportedly, Marco was made on a budget of 30 crores. Against this cost, it earned 62 crore net in India, thus yielding an ROI (return on investment) of 32 crores. Calculated further using the ‘ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%’ formula, the film made 106.66% returns and secured a hit verdict at the Indian box office.

