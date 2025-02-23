The Dhanush directorial Tamil coming-of-age romantic-comedy Nilavuku En Me Ennadi Kobam, aka NEEK, was released at the box office on February 21, 2025. On its second day, the film managed to witness a steady growth. Here is taking a look at the box office collection of the movie on its 2nd day.

NEEK Box Office Collection Day 2

The Dhanush directorial opened at 1.15 crores at the box office. On its second day, the film managed to garner a good growth of around 56.52%. The movie attained 1.80 crores on its second day.

The total India net collection of NEEK comes to 2.95 crores. The film is now inching towards 3 crores. While these numbers are steady, the film might do good with a considerable upward graph in the collection. It also opened to fairly positive reviews from the masses and the critics alike. Dhanush’s direction especially received a lot of praise.

The upcoming days are crucial to see whether NEEK manages to see an adequate growth in the numbers. Nilavuku En Me Ennadi Kobam marks Dhanush’s third directorial project after Pa Paandi and Raayan. The film might face a tough competition from the latest South releases.

About The Film

NEEK stars Pavish Narayan, Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier and R Sarathkumar in the lead roles. The movie has also been written and produced by Dhanush. The music has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The plot revolves around a young man who undergoes a bitter breakup and his parents fix his marriage in an arranged set-up even before he can move on. However, he has to let go of his past and find a closure before he can start the new chapter of his life.

