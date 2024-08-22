Raayan has emerged as a successful affair for Dhanush and is also the highest-grossing film ever in the actor’s career. A few days back, it surpassed the lifetime collection of Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 to become Kollywood’s highest-grosser of 2024, and very soon, it’s on the verge of ending its successful run at the worldwide box office. Now, let’s find out where it exactly stands after 27 days!

Marking Dhanush‘s second directorial venture, the Tamil revenge drama was released in theatres on July 26. Upon its release, the film received decent to mixed reviews from critics, and thanks to a powerful second half, it managed to sustain itself well at ticket windows. In fact, it has been the best-performing Kollywood release of the year in terms of domestic and worldwide collections.

Raayan has completed 27 days in theatres, and during this run, it has earned a healthy sum of 94.80 crores net at the Indian box office. Considering the reported budget of 90 crores, the film has already recovered its budget and has been declared successful. If we calculate, it raked an ROI (return on investment) of 4.80 crores, which equals 5.33% returns. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 111.86 crores.

In the overseas market, too, Raayan has become a successful affair. So far, it has earned 44 crores gross. Combining this with the Indian gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 155.86 crores gross.

In the fourth week, the film slowed down miserably, and the day-to-day collections in India have become 10 lakh. So, it has clearly missed the chance of scoring a century (net collection) in the domestic market. Now, it seems that Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time will be the first Tamil film to score 100 crores net in 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Thangalaan At The Worldwide Box Office (7 Days): Set To Surpass Chiyaan Vikram’s Cobra, But It’s Nothing To Boast About As The Film Is Yet To Recover 72% Of Its Budget

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News