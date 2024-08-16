Prime Video today announced August 23rd as the global streaming premiere date of the Tamil action-drama Raayan. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, the film is headlined and directed by Dhanush. It also features an ensemble cast including SJ Suryah, Selva Raghavan, Saravanan, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan Prakash Raj, and Aparna Balamurali in pivotal roles.

The Kollywood revenge drama marks Dhanush’s 50th film and will be available to stream on Prime Video in Tamil with dubs in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on August 23. For the unversed, the film is the highest-grossing film in the actor’s career, and it is now ready to conquer the OTT world, too.

The film follows the story of four siblings who flee their village and find refuge in the city. As adults, Manickam (Kalidas Jayaram) is a righteous college student, while Muthu (Sundeep Kishan) is impulsive, and Raayan (Dhanush) takes on the responsible father figure role. Their bond centers around their sister, Durga (Dushara Vijayan). Raayan’s efforts to marry Durga embroil him in a power struggle between gangsters Sethu (SJ Suryah) and Durai (Saravanan). A new cop in town (Prakash Raj) manipulates the situation, aiming to clean up the city. The story unfolds as Raayan fights to protect his family amidst escalating challenges.

Here’s the official post of Prime Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Meanwhile, at the worldwide box office, the Dhanush starrer has done a terrific business of 153.68 crores gross in 20 days. It surpassed Indian 2‘s 150.94 crores gross to become the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024. It was released in theatres on July 26.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Grrr On OTT: Rated 5.2 On IMDb Malayalam Disaster Is Arriving On Your Screens Soon – When And Where To Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News