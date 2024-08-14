Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson’s Fly Me To the Moon has officially got a VOD release date. The historical fiction movie which is set in the period of the space race follows the story of a publicist and the director of NASA, tasked to film a fake moon landing in case NASA’s mission fails and the United States needs to save its face.

Directed by Greg Berlanti, the movie featured a star-studded cast including Johansson, Tatum, Woody Harrelson, Anna Garcia, Jim Rash, and Ray Romano. Since its July 12 release, Sony has confirmed Fly Me to the Moon’s availability to rent or purchase on VOC platforms. The movie can be streamed via premium video on demand on August 13, while Prime Video has made the film available to purchase or rent. Viewers can also purchase or rent the movie on other digital platforms like VUDU and Apple TV+. Although the streaming service debut of the film is not yet revealed, audiences can enjoy sci-fi movies at home.

The VOD release dates of Fly Me to the Moon come a month after its theatrical release, which means it had only four weeks in theaters to generate box office revenue. During that time, the movie grossed $39.6 million globally, with a production budget of an estimated $100 million. Despite the significant financial loss for the film and struggle at the box office, the movie received mixed reviews.

Fly Me to the Moon managed to score a “fresh” eating with 65% on Rotten Tomatoes. While some critics praised Johansson’s performance, others found the narrative weak, lacking balance, and unfunny.

Despite the mixed reception from critics, Fly Me to the Moon resonated much more positively with audiences, receiving a 91% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The strong audience support offered hope for the film’s success in the video-on-demand market. Since the movie is now free from the intense box office competition of major releases like Despicable Me 4, Inside Out 2, and Deadpool & Wolverine, Fly Me to the Moon might achieve success on VOD platforms.

