Taylor Swift’s love for the number 13 is a long-standing tradition. While it may be unlucky for some, the number has brought some good fortune for the singer since her birth. The pop icon who was born on December 13, 1989, had significant moments connected to 13.

Many would instantly connect 13th with the spooky Friday 13th franchise; however, it holds a deep connection beyond superstition for Swift. The first time Swifties noticed her affection for 13 was during her Fearless Tour in 2009 and 2010, when the singer drew the number 13 on the back of her hand, a gesture that showcased her growing influence and deep connection with her fans. Moreover, this tour marked Swift’s early look at her rising stardom.

During the time, she opened up to MTV and shared why 13 is her favorite number, “The significance of the number 13 on my hand … I paint this on my hand before every show because 13 is my lucky number; for a lot of reasons. It’s really weird.”

She continued, “I was born on the 13th. I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. My first No. 1 song had a 13-second intro. Every time I’ve won an award I’ve been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section, or row M, which is the 13th letter.” Whew!! That’s a lot of 13’s.

While some may find the repeated appearance of the number spooky, it is a “good thing” for Swift.

Not only this, but the number has been consistently appearing throughout her career. The singer began to weave her love of 13 into her music in her subsequent albums after Fearless. She once shared with Rolling Stone, “Numbers kind of rule my world. The numbers 13 … 89 is a big one,” as she also released her Grammy-winning 1989 album in 2014. In addition, her song The Lucky One is the 13th track on her 2021 album, Red, and Swift released her two albums, Folklore and Evermore in the same year when she turned 31.

Once again, the Bad Blood singer discussed her obsession with 13 during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “Until I turn 113 or 131, this will be the highlight of my life. The numerology thing, when it doesn’t take over on its own, I sort of force it to happen.”

In 2023, Swift gifted her fans with a present on her birthday, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Extended Version), which began on December 13, 2023. Furthermore, the star received the Golden Gramophone for best pop vocal album for Midnights, which turned out to be her 13th Grammy.

Swift’s connection to the number 13 extends beyond her music. In September 2023, she attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. She continued showing up at various stadiums with her celebrity friends to cheer him. When the Super Bowl took place on February 11, it was the 13th game she attended to support Kelce and his team, and they won.

The next Swift moment connected to 13 is the release of the 13th track on her album, The Tortured Poets Department.

