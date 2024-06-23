Taylor Swift is continuing her tour to achieve global domination. The Fortnight singer is currently on the UK leg of her billion-dollar Era’s Tour. As Taylor continues her 3-hour long set, the Era’s tour isn’t her first and most successful tour. Back in the years between 2015-2016, She was on the 1989 tour, which was also commercially a hit. During the same time, wild rumors emerged that the singer had gotten her legs insured for a massive $40 Million dollars. But are the reports true? Well, turns out Taylor had heard of the rumors, and this is how she responded.

A wildfire rumor about Taylor Swift’s legs went viral on social media back in 2015. In contrast to the current Eras Tour, Taylor was getting ready to head out on a world tour to promote her 1989 album. Additionally, it was stated that her team made the decision to exercise extreme caution.

According to The National Enquirer, the people who funded the tour also paid $40 million to guarantee Taylor’s legs. It sounds completely crazy. It wasn’t completely unbelievable, though, considering the sum of money Taylor’s supporters stood to gain from the tour.

It’s also important to remember that there have long been rumors claiming that a certain celebrity’s most well-known body part is insured for an absurdly large sum of money. Many of Taylor’s fans believed that the rumors were accurate. They reasoned that the artist came across as spoiled and unapproachable, so she didn’t want to confirm them.

However, if we had to speculate, we’d say that Taylor Swift has never gotten her legs insured and isn’t now—not for such a ridiculous sum of money, anyway.

Rumors about insured body parts have been a staple of tabloid culture since the 1940s, as an article recently published in The Hollywood Reporter notes. A few of the claims were partially legitimate (the main objective was to generate publicity, even though Betty Grable’s legs were insured for $1 million), but the majority were unfounded.

