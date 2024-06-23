Bad Blood singer Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs football player Travis Kelce just went Instagram official in the most iconic way. The singer shared an epic selfie on June 22 on her Instagram, featuring herself, Kelce, Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte. The photo was taken backstage at her first London Eras Tour show at Wembley Stadium on June 21, marking the very first time her 34-year-old boyfriend has appeared on her social media.

Swift wrote in the caption, “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝 @princeandprincessofwales,” wishing the Prince of Wales’ on his 42nd birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

The Blank Space artist and NFL player have been in a relationship since last year. However, Swift had not posted anything with her boyfriend on her Instagram or X accounts until now.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in September 2023 when Swift attended several of Kelce’s games. Since then, they have been spotted together at many public events. Kelce attended his girlfriend’s Eras Tour shows in Australia, Paris, Singapore, and London, while Swift made regular appearances at Kelce’s games, including cheering him on when he and his team won the 2024 Super Bowl in February.

But the recent post marks Kelce’s debut on Swift’s social media, and that too with the royal trio. Kelce even sang Taylor’s 2019 album’s title track, Lover, danced, and waved at the crowd.

During her Friday show, other celebrity attendees included Jason Kelce, Kylie Kelce, Jonathan Van Ness, Nicola Coughlan, Salma Hayek, Leslie Mann, Cara Delevingne, Mark Peacock, and Camilla Whitehill-Mathieson.

Swift is set to play two more shows in London before her next stop in Ireland. She will return to Wembley Stadium on August 15 to perform five more shows.

Must Read: Paul Walker & Eva Longoria Were Once ‘The Young And The Restless’ – Here Are Five Celebrities Who Appeared In The Long-Running Soap Opera

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News