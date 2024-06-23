Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden is standing up for his soap co-stars. On June 21, 2024, the 83-year-old actor slammed a racist troll who was going after his soap opera co-stars online.

Last week, an online troll targeted General Hospital star Tabyana Ali (Trina) in a racist tweet. It sparked a backlash from the official General Hospital account and several show personnel who blocked the offensive account.

This troll then attacked three Young and Restless stars, Sean Dominic, Christel Khalil, and Bryton James, prompting Eric Braeden, who has starred in the long-running TV show since 1980 as Victor Newman, to fire back.

Eric Braeden responds to an online troll.

The racist tweet by user Elmo_Girl on X was highlighted by General Hospital and Y&R actor Yvette Nicole Brown, who tagged The Young and the Restless and warned of the user’s penchant for firing off racist remarks.

Dear @YandR_CBS have you seen this tweet from @ghyrbbfan1974? She was blocked by the @GeneralHospital site for this same level of racism. https://t.co/0EBNFV01Sx — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) June 20, 2024

She wrote, “Dear @YandR_CBS, have you seen this tweet from @ghyrbbfan1974? She was blocked by the @GeneralHospital site for this same level of racism.”

In response, Braeden defended his colleagues against the racist tweet, saying, “These three actors are dear colleagues of mine; they have more class than you can imagine! We are going to block your racist a**, you got that, b**ch??!!”

Fans praise ‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Eric Braeden’s response

Fans praised Braen’s response in the tweet, which amassed 1 million views. A fan wrote, “Victor Newman does not come to play.”

Another added, “He’s a real one on TV and in real life. He is awesome.”

“Victor Newman doesn’t play, but Eric Braeden is a savage. I love it !” a third fan shared.

Meanwhile, following the fiery response from the Young and the Restless star, the social media user made her account private.

Must Read: Paul Walker & Eva Longoria Were Once ‘The Young And The Restless’ – Here Are Five Celebrities Who Appeared In The Long-Running Soap Opera

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News