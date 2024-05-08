Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is on a roll these days after locking a multi-million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs; he has now landed a role in the horror series Grotesquerie. The NFL star confirmed the news recently via his social media page. It will be made by the American Horror Story fame’s Ryan Murphy, a renowned American writer, director, and producer.

Murphy teased the series earlier this year, taking to his social media account. It will be under Ryan Murphy Productions and FX. For the unversed, Kelce has been associated with the entertainment world for a few years as he had his dating reality show, Catching Kelce, in 2016. He has also acted in multiple sketches on the popular American show Saturday Night Live in March last year. Kelce also appeared in the series Moonbase 8 in an episode alongside Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker, and John C Reily. Keep scrolling for more.

According to Variety’s report, the NFL star has been paired opposite Niecy Nash-Betts, known for Clean House. She even won a Daytime Emmy Award for her performance in it. Travis Kelce confirmed the news with a video on his Instagram story. In the video, Nash-Betts asks, “Guys, guess who I am working with in ‘Grotesquerie’?” It then pans on Kelce. The NFL star continues, “Stepping into new territory with Niecy.”

Here’s what the netizens feel about Travis Kelce’s acting venture-

One of the users questioned, “Can Travis act? “

Another quipped, “the Taylor Swift effect.”

One commented, “No way. That’s gonna be so fun to watch lol.”

A user wrote, “Our first repo boyfriend??”

“The nepo boyfriend is born,” added another.

And “I can’t wait not to watch this.”

A person stated, “What happened to just sticking to what your job is and doing that well literally anybody is being casted these days.”

A fan thinks, “He was hilarious on SNL, so I’ll watch.”

Many congratulated Travis as well. A few days back, we reported that Kelce secured a $34 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, making him one of the highest-paid NFL players.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce is also set to host Prime Video’s game show, Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity? On the other hand, the air is filled with rumors that Taylor Swift will make her acting debut with Deadpool & Wolverine. Reports claim she will appear in the MCU movie as the mutant Dazzler. There has been no official confirmation about Taylor’s alleged role in the Ryan Reynolds-led movie.

